No issues in party unit: Kodiyeri

KANNUR

24 August 2021 19:54 IST

Party will not protect anyone involved in gold smuggling case’

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said there is no problem in the party district unit and that his visit to Kannur is in connection with the Party Congress.

Speaking to media at the Nayanar Academy on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that senior party leader M. Surendran did not give any letter and he did not notice the issue between P. Jayarajan and K.P. Sahadevan. There had always been campaigns against the party, he said.

On Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanding clarification on the Dharmadam connection in the tree felling case, he said they were just trying to create confusion and if they had any evidence let them submit it before the officials concerned.

“If the Opposition is willing to bring out the truth, let him submit proof to the Chief Secretary and forest conservator. Instead of that, they are trying to create confusion and divert the issue,” he said.

He said the party would not protect anyone involved in the gold smuggling case or any other issue which would affect the image and credibility of the party.

Earlier, Mr. Balakrishnan said the Party Congress would be attended by over 800 representatives from all over the country. As part of this, a Nayanar museum would be set up. It would come up in a phased manner.

On the issue of Malabar Rebellion, Mr. Balakrishnan said there was a conscious effort not to recognise the rebellion as a freedom struggle.