No irregularities in admission of ex-SFI leader into the PhD programme at Sanskrit university, says Syndicate panel

The Syndicate sub-committee of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit that probed the allegations that norms were tweaked to admit former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) K.Vidya secure admission into the PhD programme in 2020 has concluded that there were no irregularities in the admission process.

The panel also rejected allegations that reservation norms were violated to ensure her admission. The sub-committee was set up on June 9, 2023, after Ms. Vidya was accused of submitting a fake experience certificate of having worked in the Department of Malayalam, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to secure guest faculty appointment at R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College, Attappady.

The report by the sub-committee stated that the admission to the PhD programme in Malayalam was done as per the rules and regulations. The candidate had the required qualifications and was found eligible for admission into the PhD programme, it said.

The panel also rejected the findings of the SC/ST cell of the varsity, which had probed complaints of violation of norms in the admission for PhD programme. The cell had submitted a report stating that reservation policies were violated for admitting Ms. Vidya to the PhD programme.

Interestingly, the authorities had informed the Kerala High Court in the first week of July 2023 that she was admitted into the PhD programme as per the norms. The statement was given in response to a petition filed by a candidate alleging violation of norms in the admission process. The submission was made within a month of setting up the Syndicate sub-committee to probe the allegations.