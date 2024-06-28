GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No irregularities in admission of ex-SFI leader into the PhD programme at Sanskrit university, says Syndicate panel

Panel also rejected findings of the SC/ST cell of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, which had submitted that reservation policies were violated for admitting Vidya to the PhD programme

Updated - June 28, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Krishnakumar

The Syndicate sub-committee of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit that probed the allegations that norms were tweaked to admit former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) K.Vidya secure admission into the PhD programme in 2020 has concluded that there were no irregularities in the admission process.

The panel also rejected allegations that reservation norms were violated to ensure her admission. The sub-committee was set up on June 9, 2023, after Ms. Vidya was accused of submitting a fake experience certificate of having worked in the Department of Malayalam, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to secure guest faculty appointment at R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College, Attappady.

The report by the sub-committee stated that the admission to the PhD programme in Malayalam was done as per the rules and regulations. The candidate had the required qualifications and was found eligible for admission into the PhD programme, it said.

The panel also rejected the findings of the SC/ST cell of the varsity, which had probed complaints of violation of norms in the admission for PhD programme. The cell had submitted a report stating that reservation policies were violated for admitting Ms. Vidya to the PhD programme.

Interestingly, the authorities had informed the Kerala High Court in the first week of July 2023 that she was admitted into the PhD programme as per the norms. The statement was given in response to a petition filed by a candidate alleging violation of norms in the admission process. The submission was made within a month of setting up the Syndicate sub-committee to probe the allegations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.