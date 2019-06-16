No institutional mechanism to de-stress policemen

The disappearance of a police officer for close to 48 hours before he was traced to Tamil Nadu has turned the focus on the stressful conditions under which the uniformed men work.

It has reaffirmed the need for an institutional mechanism for the emotional well-being of policemen and equipping them to deal with stress.

Former State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose said that it was absolutely essential for the government to have a mechanism to help policeman on law and order duty de-stress.

“The Kerala Police Act, 2011, states that the government should take steps to ensure mental health of police personnel Though made a statutory responsibility of the government, it has remained unimplemented,” he said. Mr. Punnoose said that policemen should be given psychiatric counselling and psychiatric debriefing sessions by a counsellor once in six months besides training in problem management.

“Local policemen dealing with the public are constantly asked to decide on several matters without advice or reference and in conditions not of his own choice, which is seldom appreciated. That is why it is considered the second most stressful job after air traffic controllers who, however, have regular working hours unlike policemenHence there are chances of deterioration of a policeman’s mental condition, which may find expression in various forms like rebellion, extreme detachment from job, alcoholism, and indiscipline,” he observed.

Former Supreme Court Judge K.T. Thomas said that the stress to the juniors owing to the authority exercised by the supervising seniors acting as tough taskmasters was not confined to police but was applicable to most professions, including judiciary and the armed forces. “Some fickle-minded people would not be able to cope with it. A situation where superiors have to remain silent and ineffective to be successful or popular is not ideal. The demoralising effect such dilution of authority would have on the force is more dangerous,” Mr. Thomas said.

He, however, added that if superiors acted in a way unbecoming of their positions or make the juniors do demeaning acts, then it was unacceptable. But whether that was the case should be judged based on the merit of the action taken or authority exercised by the superiors.

Mr. Thomas, however, said that there was the need for an institutional mechanism for the emotional well being of officers and to equip them to cope with the stress involved in the work.

P. Vijayan, IG, Administration, Police Headquarters, said a senior mentoring programme was introduced sometime ago targeted at IPS officers who had been in the service for less than three years.

“It was aimed at cushioning the cultural shock experienced by officers coming as they does from different backgrounds. Police being a highly hierarchical organisation with a highly demanding and stressful job, they needed support to ease into the uniformed life from a civilian life. Though a similar programme was planned at the lower levels as well, it was yet to take off,” he said.

Yoga introduced

Depression being widespread, police officers with their highly stressful life could be more vulnerable. Mr. Vijayan He said that a few counselling centres had been set up while stress management training and classes were also held from time to time. Yoga was also introduced at all police units on Tuesdays. “Plans are also afoot to introduce State and district-level cultural fests. It all boils down to the approach of the individual concerned. For instance, there are officers who find associating with children as part of Student Police Cadet programme or child-friendly project as an effective stress buster,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that there was an effective tool called psychological first-aid, which if made part of police training, could help heal emotionally hurt officers.

When contacted, ADGP (Training) B. Sadhya declined to comment.

An office-bearer of the Kerala Police Officers Association on condition of anonymity said that the intra-department accounted for the biggest stress factor. He also accused that the frequent mental relaxation courses only added to the stress as the already overworked police personnel were made to attend it after insane working hours.