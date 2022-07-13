No inordinate delay in plan formulation: M. V. Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Minister for Local Self-Governments M. V. Govindan on Wednesday denied that the Plan formulation of local bodies for 2022-23 has been inordinately delayed.

In his reply to the discussion on the demands for grants in the Assembly, Mr. Govindan said only a natural delay given the fact that it is the first year of the 14th Five-Year Plan has occurred.

Guidelines for plan formulation had been issued in April 2022. The restructuring of working groups in local bodies, revision of development documents and development seminars have been completed. The process of getting the projects cleared by the district planning councils is in progress, he said.

Finance Bill

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said in the House that the State faces difficulties financially, but the situation is not dangerous. Welfare measures have not been affected in the State.

Criticising the Centre's economic policies, he called for a collective effort to protect the concept of cooperative federalism.

The Kerala Finance Bill, 2022, which lists revisions to the basic land tax, vehicle tax and certain amendments, and the Kerala Finance Bill (No. 2) dealing with amendments to the Kerala Ceiling on Government Guarantees Act, 2003 were referred to the Subject Committee.