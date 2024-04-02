No infighting in BJP camp in Kollam, says candidate

April 02, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Rubbishing media reports that he had filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district leadership for non-cooperation, National Democratic Front (NDA) candidate in Kollam G. Krishnakumar said that there was no infighting in the BJP camp.

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, he added that his political opponents were spreading baseless allegations. “Scared of defeat, both the fronts are coming up with such stories. Unlike what they said, there is no internal spat among us,” he said.

Reportedly, Mr. Krishnakumar had approached the State leadership complaining that his posters were not being distributed and the district leadership was not active in campaigning. But the candidate pointed out technical glitches and his late entry into the scene as the only reasons for any shortfalls in campaigning. “Our whole system is working together,” he added.

‘Popular face’

It was also reported that his candidature did not go well with the local leadership who wanted the party to field its district president B.B. Gopakumar. “Mr. Krishnakumar has been getting rousing receptions from day one of his campaign, Moreover, he is a popular face among the voters and needs no introduction. Our poll plank is development initiatives implemented by the Modi government about which the public is aware. All this has made his rivals restless and they have resorted to spreading fake news,” said Mr. Gopakumar.

Predicting a grand victory for Mr. Krishnakumar, he added that only the BJP candidate could enter certain coastal pockets in Kollam following the recent sea surge. “The sitting MP was stopped by fishers and no Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA has visited the area so far. The NDA candidate’s popularity is evident from this,” he added.

