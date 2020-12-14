No increase in pilgrims to Sabarimala

The State government has decided not to increase the devotees being allowed darshan during the weekdays from the present 2,000 and 3,000 on Saturdays and Sundays during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.
A high-level committee chaired by Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta on Monday decided to stick to the decision of November 26 in the wake of reporting of COVID-19 cases from the hill shrine, Pampa, and the base camp at Nilackal.
From December 2, the number of the pilgrims was increased from 1,000 daily to 2,000 and 2,000 to 3,000 on weekends by the State government based on the recommendations made by the high-level committee.
In the medical tests conducted in the hill shrine the other day, 36 were found positive for SARS-Cov2. In all, 48 were found positive in the hill shrine, Pampa, and Nilackal. Those tested positive include police personnel, fire force personnel, devaswom board personnel, and an employee of a hotel. The Health Department officials told the meeting that high alert was needed to check the spread of the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath