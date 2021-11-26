No improvement in police functioning: HC

KOCHI

26 November 2021 20:30 IST

The functioning of police would have improved had stern action been initiated against their excesses earlier, the Kerala High Court said on Friday.

The police should remember that they were duty-bound to implement the legal directions and orders, Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed.

The judge made these observations while considering a petition that Rajeev of Urukunnu was chained and assaulted at Thenmala police station. The petitioner submitted that the sub-inspector, who was accused of assaulting him, was continuing in service.

The State sought more time in the case while submitting that the Crime Branch probe into the alleged incident was progressing. The court will consider the case later.