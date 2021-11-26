Kerala

No improvement in police functioning: HC

The functioning of police would have improved had stern action been initiated against their excesses earlier, the Kerala High Court said on Friday.

The police should remember that they were duty-bound to implement the legal directions and orders, Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed.

The judge made these observations while considering a petition that Rajeev of Urukunnu was chained and assaulted at Thenmala police station. The petitioner submitted that the sub-inspector, who was accused of assaulting him, was continuing in service.

The State sought more time in the case while submitting that the Crime Branch probe into the alleged incident was progressing. The court will consider the case later.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2021 8:31:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/no-improvement-in-police-functioning-hc/article37707146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY