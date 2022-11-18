No immediate hike in power tariffs, says Krishnankutty

November 18, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity Minister urges consumers to reduce power usage during the evening peak hours

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity tariffs will not be hiked immediately, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Friday. He was responding to reports in a section of the media that peak-hour tariffs would undergo a hike. Talking to reporters on Friday, the Minister said consumers would not be fleeced. He also encouraged consumers to reduce power usage during the evening peak hours.

At the same time, he hinted at the possibility of time-of-day metering getting extended to more consumers in future. At present, the ToD differential pricing is applicable domestic consumers (three phase only) with usage above 500 units per month. ToD tariffs are designed to encourage consumers to shift peak-hour electricity usage to off-peak hours to reduce the pressure on the grid.

