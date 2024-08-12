No immediate concern regarding Mullaperiyar dam’s structural safety: Roshy Augustine

There was no immediate concern regarding the safety of Mullaperiyar dam, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting held at the Idukki collectorate on August 12, Mr. Augustine warned against unwanted publicity over the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. “The State government has made clear its stance to construct a new dam in Mullaperiyar. The government is in agreement with the people regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. However, there was no immediate concern over the structural safety of the dam,” said Mr. Augustine.

“The District Collector will closely monitor the situation and will make arrangements, if needed, to open the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam,” said Mr. Augustine.

The meting also decided to restrict vloggers who stir up fears regarding the Mullaperiyar dam safety. Mr. Augustine said that the government will direct the police to take strict action against those who spread fake news through social media regarding the dam safety.

Mr. Augustine further said that the government is hopeful of a positive judgment from the Supreme Court soon. “The State government will also explore the possibility of resolving the Mullaperiyar issue through discussions outside the court,” said Mr. Augustine.

A ward-level vigilant meeting will be held in In Vandiperiyar soon. The meeting will be presided over by Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Devikulam MLA A. Raja, District Collector V. Vigneshwari, District Police Chief Vishnu Pratheep T.K., and District panchayat president K.T. Binu, among others, attended the review meeting.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on August 12 was 130ft, the maximum allowed level fixed by the apex court is 142ft.

