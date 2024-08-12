GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No immediate concern regarding Mullaperiyar dam’s structural safety: Roshy Augustine

Review meeting held at the Idukki collectorate decides to restrict vloggers who stir up fears regarding the Mullaperiyar dam safety.

Published - August 12, 2024 07:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A review meeting regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam held at the Idukki collectorate on Monday.

A review meeting regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam held at the Idukki collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There was no immediate concern regarding the safety of Mullaperiyar dam, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting held at the Idukki collectorate on August 12, Mr. Augustine warned against unwanted publicity over the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. “The State government has made clear its stance to construct a new dam in Mullaperiyar. The government is in agreement with the people regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. However, there was no immediate concern over the structural safety of the dam,” said Mr. Augustine.

“The District Collector will closely monitor the situation and will make arrangements, if needed, to open the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam,” said Mr. Augustine.

The meting also decided to restrict vloggers who stir up fears regarding the Mullaperiyar dam safety. Mr. Augustine said that the government will direct the police to take strict action against those who spread fake news through social media regarding the dam safety.

Mr. Augustine further said that the government is hopeful of a positive judgment from the Supreme Court soon. “The State government will also explore the possibility of resolving the Mullaperiyar issue through discussions outside the court,” said Mr. Augustine.

A ward-level vigilant meeting will be held in In Vandiperiyar soon. The meeting will be presided over by Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Devikulam MLA A. Raja, District Collector V. Vigneshwari, District Police Chief Vishnu Pratheep T.K., and District panchayat president K.T. Binu, among others, attended the review meeting.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on August 12 was 130ft, the maximum allowed level fixed by the apex court is 142ft.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.