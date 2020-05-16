Kerala

No home quarantine for Minister: panel

‘Meeting took precautions’

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen, who attended a meeting along with elected representatives under observation for COVID-19, need not go in home quarantine, the Medical Board has said.

The board gave report to the District Medical Officer on Saturday. It said the Minister and Collector S. Shanvas had taken precautions, including wearing face mask and keeping social distancing, while attending the meeting, in which the quarantined elected representatives attended. So they would come under the secondary contact category and were in the low risk group.

The board recommended those who attended the meeting to wear masks, avoid public meetings, and unnecessary travels. These restrictions should be maintained till May 26.

If the primary contacts tested positive, the people in the secondary contact list should go into home quarantine, the board said.

The board also looked into the cases of people who attended a meeting at Member of Parliament T.N. Prathapan’s office and the nursing day programme at General Hospital and concluded they would come under the low risk group.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:15:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/no-home-quarantine-for-minister-panel/article31603895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY