No home quarantine for Minister: panel

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen, who attended a meeting along with elected representatives under observation for COVID-19, need not go in home quarantine, the Medical Board has said.

The board gave report to the District Medical Officer on Saturday. It said the Minister and Collector S. Shanvas had taken precautions, including wearing face mask and keeping social distancing, while attending the meeting, in which the quarantined elected representatives attended. So they would come under the secondary contact category and were in the low risk group.

The board recommended those who attended the meeting to wear masks, avoid public meetings, and unnecessary travels. These restrictions should be maintained till May 26.

If the primary contacts tested positive, the people in the secondary contact list should go into home quarantine, the board said.

The board also looked into the cases of people who attended a meeting at Member of Parliament T.N. Prathapan’s office and the nursing day programme at General Hospital and concluded they would come under the low risk group.