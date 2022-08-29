No hike in prices of 13 essential items in six years, says Kerala CM

State-level inauguration of 1,600 Onam markets

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 29, 2022 23:10 IST

The main objective of the Nava Kerala programme is to raise the standard of living of the people of Kerala to that of the middle-income countries in 25 years, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of 1,600 Onam markets (Ona Chantha), being organised by Consumerfed across the State, here on Monday.

While the country had been witnessing a sharp price rise, Kerala had become a model for the country with no increase in the prices of 13 essential commodities for the common man for the past six years, said Mr. Vijayan.

Subsidy kit

Kerala contained the price rise by making effective market intervention. Now, Kerala had become a State where the impact of price rise had been felt the least, giving relief to people, said Mr. Vijayan. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the distribution of the subsidy kit and coconut oil manufactured by the Kodur Cooperative Society for Consumerfed under the Triveni brand.

As many as 13 essential items worth ₹1,000 will be available at Ona Chantha at ₹462. Other items will be available at 40% discount. Apart from this, organic vegetables and Milma’s six-item special kit priced at ₹396 will be available at a special discount of ₹287.

