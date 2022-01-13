No hiccups in ration distribution: Anil

KANNUR

13 January 2022 20:43 IST

Terms closure of ration shops deplorable

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Thursday said despite the rectification of the server glitch, the action of the dealers who closed ration shops on the instigation of some people could not be accepted.

Inaugurating the district-level online sales and home delivery of Supplyco articles here on Thursday, he said the licensees should understand that the onus was on them to help the people. It was estimated that about 1.90 lakh families bought rations through 4,000 ration shops on Tuesday.

There were no hiccups in ration distribution now.However, arrangements had been made for seven districts in the morning and seven in the afternoon to fully resolve some server issues. It was only for five days, Mr. Anil said.

Advertising

Advertising

The government was trying to make available quality products to people, the Minister said adding that Supplyco would soon upgrade its showrooms.The online facility would be available through out the State by March.

A joint inspection of FCI officials and civil supplies officials would be carried out to ensure the quality of the goods, Mr. Anil said.