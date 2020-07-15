No hasty govt. action in gold smuggling case

The State government is biding its time for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to enter a crucial stage and conclusive evidence to initiate action in the gold smuggling case.

Instead of taking cue from news reports or speculation about the involvement of political leaders or the bureaucratic top brass in gold smuggling or the conspiracy, the Left Democratic Front leadership will take the plunge only on the strength of palpable evidence that will stand judicial scrutiny, convener A.Vijayaraghavan told The Hindu.

Since the NIA is probing the terror angle, the Customs the economic offence involved, and a panel led by the Chief Secretary the allied issues, including the links of former Principal Secretary M.Sivasankar with the accused, the government is unlikely to acquiesce to the Opposition demand for another probe.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership is learnt to have taken the front allies into confidence on the proposed course of action and a strategy for countering the Opposition campaign against the government.

The party leadership is currently engaging its cadres across the State and the accent of the reporting is on explaining the government stance in the case and the COVID-19 management strategy that has won encomiums.

The party is heavily banking on the routine media interaction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on COVID-19 for removing the cloud of mystery over the smuggling case. The leadership feels that the Chief Minister’s interaction has been effective in containing the Opposition campaign to a considerable extent. The intra-party reporting is expected to sustain the morale of the cadres too.

Though the party has organised agitations in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol on issues such as oil price hike, the leadership has opted to desist from switching into a campaign mode in the wake of the hovering threat of community spread and the High Court directive against mass gatherings.

The State secretariat meeting on Friday is expected to give a final shape to the campaign strategy, sources said.