No hasty decision on salary cut: Isaac

Decisions not acceptable to government employees and teachers will not be enforced on them by the government, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Dr. Isaac said the government would not take a hasty decision on deducting the salary of government employees and teachers as decided by the Cabinet last month.

The decision to defer the salary cut again for six months was taken after the CPI(M) State secretariat asked the Finance Minister to take a call after holding discussions. The employees’ unions had come against the move and the pro-UDF unions had threatened to go on strike if the salary was deducted.