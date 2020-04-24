No Green zone till May 3

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the State would have no COVID-19-free Green zones till May 3.

He said the threat of the epidemic persisted. New cases had cropped up in different localities. The spectre of further flare-ups in the third phase of the lockdown loomed and the public must maintain social distancing and shun unnecessary travel.

Hundreds of people are under observation for COVID-9 symptoms across Kerala. The State could ill-afford to let its guard drop.

On Salary Challenge

Mr. Vijayan clarified that the government had only deferred the payment of six days of wages from the salary of State government employees and teachers. It was not as if they had lost the wages irretrievably.

The arrangement would continue till August for now. The State faced a deep financial crisis.

It could not afford to meet the salary and allowances of employees in entirety. Mr. Vijayan hinted that the State would have to tighten its belt further and employees should brace themselves for more rigorous austerity measures.

Non-resident Keralites

The State was ready to welcome non-resident Keralites who wished to return home. It had made adequate arrangements for those who required quarantine or hospitalisation.

Even asymptomatic returnees would have to isolate themselves at home for at least two weeks to prevent the possible transmission of the virus.

Mr. Vijayan advanced the timing of his customary press conference from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. in deference to the demand from Muslim women that they need to prepare for breaking the fast during the month of Ramzan.

Diversion of ration

He said the police had arrested A.K. Thyagarajan who local people in Munnar in Idukki had accused of siphoning off rations meant for the pandemic-affected. They had seized a vehicle and 67 bags of foodgrain.

The Industries Department has earmarked 307 acres in its possession for the cultivation of vegetables. Tamil actor Vijay had contributed ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minster’s Distress Relief Fund.