No genetic mutations in Nipah virus in tested samples, says Veena George

September 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Nipah virus present in the bodies of infected persons in the 2023 episode in Kozhikode district has not undergone genetic mutations, compared with the samples tested in earlier outbreaks, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She told the mediapersons here on Tuesday evening that the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, Pune, had conducted a genomic sequencing of the virus present in the infected patients and the fruit-eating bats from the affected areas in the 2018, 2019, and 2021 outbreaks. They were found to be similar.

“The results of the genomic sequencing of the human virus [present in infected persons this time] was made available today. They are almost similar to the previous ones,” Ms. George said. More studies would be held. The 36 body fluid samples of bats collected from one affected area had tested negative for the virus. More such samples would be collected from other places.

No fresh cases

The Minister said that no fresh cases of the infection had been reported for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The body fluid samples of 49 more suspected patients had turned negative. The medical isolation period of 281 people on the high-risk contact list of the first patient was over.

All those on the contact list of infected persons should undergo a mandatory medical isolation for 21 days. A total of 11 people were in medical isolation at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, now.

Of the four infected persons, the condition of three were clinically stable. There was progress in the status of the nine-year-old child too. Fever survey had been completed in 52,667 houses. The Central team had reported that there was nothing unusual in the deaths of wild boars in the affected areas, Ms. George added.