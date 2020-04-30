No fresh cases reported in Kottayam

Despite being marked as Red zone for COVID-19, the viral outbreak in the district appeared under control with no fresh cases being reported here for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Of 102 sample results received during the day, all were negative. Authorities are now awaiting the results of 311 samples collected over the last couple of days. Health officials on Thursday identified 59 primary and 78 contacts of the COVID-19 patients in the district. With this, the number of primary contacts of patients in the district rose to 519.

Udayanapuram hotspot

Meanwhile, Udayanapuram panchayat, where 32 primary contacts and 47 secondary contacts have been identified so far, was declared a hotspot. Eight other local bodies too have been declared hotspots besides six wards of Kottayam municipality and a ward in Changanassery municipality.

Having traced the links of at least five cases in the district to the Kottayam town market, the authorities brought in more restrictions on the operation of markets in all municipalities and panchayats across Kottayam. The restrictions, initiated in line with the latest recommendations of the Union Home Ministry and the State government, will be implemented through the tahsildars, who have been designated as incident commanders of the respective locations .

The new regulations stipulate opening of separate zones for the entry and exit of goods vehicles to each market place. All trucks should be subjected to disinfection while the unloading of goods should be permitted only after gauging the body temperature of drivers and assistants.

New regulations

A register of passes issued must be kept and no unloading of goods from vehicles without passes should be permitted. No trucks will be permitted to remain in the market after unloading the goods. Restrictions have been also imposed on retail sale, non-licensed merchandising and street hawking.

Meanwhile, the merchants have been directed to jointly establish a help centre and restrooms for truck drivers, which should be subjected to disinfection from time to time.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu directed the incident commanders to convene meeting of traders and officers for implementing these restrictions.