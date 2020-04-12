No fresh cases in Alappuzha

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths conducted raids in shops that were selling essentials at a higher price.
According to Rex Baby Arvin, Dy.SP, VACB, Alappuzha, raids were held at Athikkattukulangara, Charumoodu and Palamoodu on Sunday. “Some of the shops including chicken stalls, grocery and vegetable stores have been found to be selling products at a higher cost. We have recommended action against such shops,” said an official.Meanwhile, no fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Sunday. The district has so far reported five COVID-19 cases. While three persons remain under treatment, two have made a full recovery. The police registered 272 cases and arrested 288 people and seized 155 vehicles for violating lockdown regulations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.