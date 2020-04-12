No fresh cases in Alappuzha

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths conducted raids in shops that were selling essentials at a higher price.

According to Rex Baby Arvin, Dy.SP, VACB, Alappuzha, raids were held at Athikkattukulangara, Charumoodu and Palamoodu on Sunday. “Some of the shops including chicken stalls, grocery and vegetable stores have been found to be selling products at a higher cost. We have recommended action against such shops,” said an official.Meanwhile, no fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Sunday. The district has so far reported five COVID-19 cases. While three persons remain under treatment, two have made a full recovery. The police registered 272 cases and arrested 288 people and seized 155 vehicles for violating lockdown regulations.