No fresh cases in Alappuzha today

A day after two persons tested positive for COVID-19, the district heaved a sigh of relief with no fresh case of the disease on Saturday.

Officials said two persons, a young man from Purakkad and a pregnant woman from Thrikkunnapuzha, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday were being treated at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha.

Both had a travel history. The youth reached the district from Navi Mumbai and the woman travelled from Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, six people have been hospitalised with symptoms of the disease. “Fourteen people are currently under observation at hospitals including 13 in the MCH and one in General Hospital, Alappuzha. Besides, 2,653 people are in quarantine,” said an official.

The district has so far witnessed seven cases of COVID-19, of which five have made full recovery.

A total of 2,246 people have so far reached the district from other States, including 144 on Saturday.

Expats

The number of expatriates who reached the district since the launch of the Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians from foreign countries stood at 219.

District Police Chief James Joseph has warned of action against people who violate quarantine norms.

“A lot of people have reached the district from foreign countries and other States. They need to serve the mandatory quarantine period. Besides registering cases, violators will be shifted to COVID-19 care centres,” he said.

The public can pass on information regarding quarantine violations in their respective places to authorities. Contact numbers: 9497910100, 9497910222.

On Saturday, the police registered 52 cases and arrested 87 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

They were booked under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020.

Authorities also seized 17 vehicles. District Collector M. Anjana has urged the people to cooperate with the total lockdown on Sunday.