No formal decision to impose tax on vacant houses: Minister

March 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal formally clarified in the House on Wednesday that the government had no intention of following through on the Budget proposal to impose tax on vacant or unoccupied houses.

He was replying to a submission raised by Thiruvanchiyoor Radhakrishnan, who said people who were unable to stay in the houses they constructed because of their life circumstances should not be taxed for their misfortune.

The government had not taken a formal decision to impose tax on houses which were remaining vacant or left unoccupied by non-resident Indians or those who had more than one house, he reiterated.

Mr. Balagopal said he had clarified during many informal discussions after the Budget that imposing tax on vacant houses was just a proposal that came up for consideration. Many NRIs too had written to him seeking clarification on the proposal.

In his Budget speech, Mr. Balagopal had said the government intended to take a close look at the property tax structure and that the Local Self-Government department may be allowed to impose tax on individuals owning multiple houses or houses which were left vacant after construction.

He said the said suggestion had been placed in the Budget as one of the tax revision proposals to empower local self-governing institutions, as a means the LSGs could explore so that there was no shortage of its own funds.