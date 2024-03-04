ADVERTISEMENT

No formal complaint yet on alleged sexual harassment involving member of the Syndicate: Cusat

March 04, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Monday said they were yet to receive an official complaint on an allegation of sexual harassment against a member of the varsity Syndicate.

However, the security officer was asked to submit a preliminary report after a media report stated that a student had allegedly beaten up the Syndicate member after the person allegedly tried to sexually harass her on the sidelines of the ‘Sargam’ university union arts fest on March 1.

The security wing has given preliminary feedback stating that they did not come across any such incident, according to the authorities. “We will also collect feedback from the teachers who were in charge of the conduct of the fest,” they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The activists of the Kerala Students’ Union staged a protest on the campus demanding action against the Syndicate member. They alleged that the authorities had not acted against him even after three days of the incident as he was an active member of the service organisation affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US