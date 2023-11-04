No fitness certificates for vehicles without seat belts, camera: MVD

November 04, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - Kozhikode

Acting on the latest instructions from the State government, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has made seat belts mandatory for drivers and co-passengers of all goods carriers to clear the annual vehicle fitness check-up. For stage carriers, CCTV cameras will be made compulsory.

Though intensive checking is yet to begin, officials have made it clear that clearance of fitness certificates will be done strictly on the basis of the latest government instructions.

“We have not issued fitness certificates even for some KSRTC buses. Most people are aware of the requirements to be met and produce vehicles after fixing seat belts or cameras as per guidelines,” said assistant motor vehicle inspector Rinu Raj. He added that only products that met the quality specifications and safety parameters could be installed on vehicles.

The initial plan of the government was to make seat belts mandatory for truck drivers and their co-passengers in the cabin from September 1 which was later extended to October 30. According to MVD sources, the date was extended to give ample time to operators to fix the equipment. Seatbelt was made compulsory following a drop in the number of road accident deaths in the case of other vehicles, they added.

Meanwhile, some private bus operators and truck drivers are yet to comply with the instructions taking advantage of the yet-to-be intensified road checking and penal actions.

In Kozhikode district, a majority of private bus operators have installed CCTV cameras to counter robbers and eve teasers. The ongoing fitness check will re-examine the functioning of such cameras in stage carriers.

