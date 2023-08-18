No final approval yet for Kerala Curriculum Framework: Sivankutty

August 18, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Curriculum Framework has not been given final approval, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Four curriculum frameworks had been prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) as part of school curriculum revision, said Mr. Sivankutty in a statement here on Friday.

The draft of the curriculum framework related to school education was presented in front of the core committee for curriculum revision on August 4. At present, this framework has not been published officially. The core committee members had time till August 15 to give their opinions. These will be included and the framework will be presented at a State-level seminar attended by education, social, cultural experts, representatives of teachers, youth, and student organisations apart from parents and students, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The framework will be published on the basis of the discussions held at the seminar. The document presented in front of the core committee had not been approved as government policy, Mr. Sivankutty said in the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.