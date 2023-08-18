HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No final approval yet for Kerala Curriculum Framework: Sivankutty

August 18, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Curriculum Framework has not been given final approval, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Four curriculum frameworks had been prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) as part of school curriculum revision, said Mr. Sivankutty in a statement here on Friday.

The draft of the curriculum framework related to school education was presented in front of the core committee for curriculum revision on August 4. At present, this framework has not been published officially. The core committee members had time till August 15 to give their opinions. These will be included and the framework will be presented at a State-level seminar attended by education, social, cultural experts, representatives of teachers, youth, and student organisations apart from parents and students, the Minister said.

The framework will be published on the basis of the discussions held at the seminar. The document presented in front of the core committee had not been approved as government policy, Mr. Sivankutty said in the statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.