December 09, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Friday asserted that no farmer in the State has fallen into a debt trap as was being claimed by various quarters.

Quoting statistics that were released by the State Level Bankers Committee at a recent meeting, he informed the Assembly that non-performing assets (NPA) constituted only 4.2% of the total advances in the farm sector during the first quarter of the current fiscal.