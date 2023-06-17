No factionalism, says V.D. Satheesan

June 17, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Friday dismissed reports that the spectre of factionalism loomed over the State unit of the Congress party.

‘’In the past, some people couldn’t sleep if they didn’t attend group meetings,’‘ he said, addressing a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here, adding that the party did not face such a situation today.

Mr. Satheesan was responding to questions regarding a meeting held by several senior leaders of two prominent groups in the party recently in Thiruvananthapuram.

On the charge that they were not consulted over the appointment of block presidents, he said discussions were held in the party at the required stages. The Congress party in Kerala was witnessing a generational shift with young faces emerging to the fore, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF would win all 20 seats, commenting on the prospects of the front in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said the credit for a victory would go to everyone in the front, but in the event of defeat, he alone would be accountable.

Mr. Satheesan also said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the District Congress Committees would see higher representation of Dalits and women in the days to come.

