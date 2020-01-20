Kerala govt moving SC against CAA: No explanation can satisfy me, says Governor after meeting with Chief Secretary

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Monday that he was not satisfied with the explanation given by the Chief Secretary on the Left government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law without informing him.
“No explanation can satisfy me”, the Governor told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.
“My view is [that] approval is needed. They have gone to the Supreme Court without informing me. That is an unlawful act. Not legally correct. Hence, it is either a clash of egos or personal differences”, he said.
Chief Secretary Tom Jose met the Governor on Monday, a day after the latter sought a report from the Left government over moving the apex court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without informing him.
