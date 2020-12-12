No excess pressure on students: KITE

First Bell lessons for Class 10 will be wound up by January

Thiruvananthapuram Rescheduling of the First Bell digital classes with telecast of more sessions for Classes 10 and 12 students (Plus Two) who appear for public examinations has been done without burdening students excessively, a statement from KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) on Saturday said.

The First Bell lessons for Class 10 would be wound up by January, the time scheduled for completion of their portions. In fact, classes for half the subjects would be over by the first week of January.

Some more time could be needed for science subjects for Class 12 students. The maximum of two-and-a-half hours of classes a day for a student could be stretched to three hours on rare days. Besides retelecast, the classes are available on the portal firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in for viewing at a convenient time later.

Academic support

The classes had been arranged by KITE and the State Council of Educational Research and Training without putting any pressure on the students, it said.

Moreover, making the students appear for the examinations only after watching the First Bell classes is not the aim of the telecast. Besides the academic support provided by teachers to the students currently, the First Bell activities are envisaged with the expectation that the students would be able to reach school and learn directly from their teachers. The portions important from the examination perspective are what the online classes focus on.

There would be no First Bell classes for Class 12 students on days when the first-year supplementary examinations for Class 12 students are held from December 18. Class 10 students would not have classes from December 24 to 27. The new timetable would be published later, the statement said.