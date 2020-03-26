No evidence of community spread in State: Pinarayi

As many as 19 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the State so far (since January) to 137. The number of persons currently under treatment in various districts is 126.

Briefing media here on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said of the 19 new cases, nine were from Kannur, three each from Kasaragod and Malappuram, two from Thrissur and one case each from Idukki and Wayanad.

The person who tested positive in Idukki is a local politician. However, the Health Department has pinpointed the source of infection and there was no reason for concern, Chief Minister said. The number of people under surveillance in the State on Thursday jumped to 1,02,003 from 76,542 on Wednesday, of whom 601 persons are admitted in isolation wards in hospitals.

Mr. Vijayan said there was no evidence of community spread in the State so far. Though the situation in Kasaragod district had given rise to such concerns, things seemed to be under control as of now. However, the issue of people violating home quarantine continued to be a major headache in the district.

Mr. Vijayan said the State had made preparations on an intense scale to meet any possible emergency which might arise out of the evolving COVID 19 epidemic, including an escalation in the number of patients that the health system might have to manage. The COVID 19 package declared by the Centre would be utilised suitably to augment the State’s own plans.

Apart from fully utilising the public sector hospitals, the government has identified 69,434 beds in all in 879 private hospitals in the State. These include 5,607 ICU beds. A total of 15,333 rooms had been identified in 716 hostels, which would be renovated as isolation/ hospital beds. Minor maintenance works were being carried out on an emergency basis in these buildings.

The Health Department was collecting details of doctors who had retired from service since 2012, whose service and experience could be put to use when the State was facing a health emergency, he said.

Chief Minister said all field-level health workers who were engaged in preventive and control measures should follow all safety precautions and ensure their protection.

A list of those above 60 years in the State is being prepared and the department is preparing to reach across to them with the help of the 14,000-strong pain and palliative care volunteer network in the State.