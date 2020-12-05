No entry to Nalambalam in Guruvayur temple

Thrissur

05 December 2020 20:41 IST

The Guruvayur Devaswom Committee on Saturday took a decision not to allow devotees to the Nalambalam area of the Sreekrishna temple till further notice in the wake of ongoing spurt in COVD-19 case.

Devotees will be allowed to have dharshan from Kodimaram (flag mast) at the East Nada. Only 2,000 passes will be issued a day through a virtual queue for darshan. Existing facilities for weddings, thulabharam and other offerings, except entry to Nalambalam, will continue by maintaining COVID-19 guidelines, according to a press release from Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K.B. Mohandas.

