Kerala

No entry to Nalambalam in Guruvayur temple

The Guruvayur Devaswom Committee on Saturday took a decision not to allow devotees to the Nalambalam area of the Sreekrishna temple till further notice in the wake of ongoing spurt in COVD-19 case.

Devotees will be allowed to have dharshan from Kodimaram (flag mast) at the East Nada. Only 2,000 passes will be issued a day through a virtual queue for darshan. Existing facilities for weddings, thulabharam and other offerings, except entry to Nalambalam, will continue by maintaining COVID-19 guidelines, according to a press release from Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K.B. Mohandas.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 8:42:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/no-entry-to-nalambalam-in-guruvayur-temple/article33259302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY