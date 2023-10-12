Maoists presence shows no sign of waning in Wayanad

October 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

Even though the Kerala Police have beefed up surveillance to tackle the Maoist menace in Wayanad, there is no end to the recurring presence of the armed insurgents in Kambamala and nearby regions.

The police have intensified combing operations using a helicopter and drones, aided by Thunderbolt commandos, for the past four days in the region. Despite this, as many as five armed militants reportedly entered a private resort in Makkimala, near Kambamala, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A. Joby, manager of the resort run by Makkimala tea estate management, said the insurgents used his phone to share a statement with mediapersons. They behaved politely and collected provisions such as rice and vegetables before leaving around 8:30 pm, he added.

According to the statement, signed by one Meera, who claimed to be the spokesperson of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI (Maoist)], Kabani area committee, the workers of the Kambamala tea estate under the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) had good relations with the Maoists. However, some workers were misguided by district leaders of trade unions associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leaders of these parties tried to threaten and persuade the workers to speak against the Maoist group.

The combing operations being carried out with the support of security forces from other States were the result of the intervention of the militants for the rights of the workers, she said.

Meera called for a united agitation of workers against State-sponsored terrorism in the region.

