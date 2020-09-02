No end in sight to junior nurses’ strike

There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing indefinite strike by junior nurses attached to government medical college hospitals in the State. The strike will enter its second week on Friday and the government is sitting on the demand for an increase in stipend, claims the Compulsory Nursing Service Staff Association.
Students who graduate from government nursing colleges and register with the Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council are appointed for a one-year period in government medical college hospitals. According to B.P. Arjun, president of the association, 375 nurses in various government medical college hospitals have been keeping off from work since August 21, seeking a rise in the wages.
He claimed that their salaries were revised in 2016 from ₹6,000 to ₹13,900. However, the staff nurses in government medical colleges, who were doing the same job, were getting ₹27,800. Mr. Arjun pointed out that the medical college hospital authorities had earlier threatened to cancel their registration and evict them from hostels. Later, final-year BSc (Nursing) students were asked to join duty to replace the striking nurses. Both these moves, however, did not make any headway.
In the meantime, 16 of their members tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while discharging COVID-19 duty and 70 others were asked to go in quarantine. There had been no move for formal talks either. “We will continue the strike till our demand is met,” Mr. Arjun said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath