ADVERTISEMENT

No dispute with Centre regarding delay in GST compensation dues release: Balagopal

February 13, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister says State’s grievance related to the denial of the eligible share from the divisible pool

The Hindu Bureau

There is currently no dispute between Kerala and the Centre regarding delay in the release of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Certain people were trying to create the impression that a dispute existed where, in fact, none did, Mr. Balagopal said in a Facebook post on Monday in an apparent reference to a question asked by N.K. Premachandran, MP, in the Parliament and the reply given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Only an installment

The Centre owed Kerala only a single installment of ₹750 crore by way of GST compensation dues. The State had furnished all the required data to the Centre, based on which the Centre had been releasing the installments, Mr. Balagopal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Sitharaman had stated that the release of GST compensation was delayed in the case of some States due to the non-availability of the Accountant General’s (AG) authenticated certificate.

Mr. Balagopal pointed out that the State’s grievance related, rather, to the denial of the eligible share from the divisible pool. The introduction of GST also resulted in a big dip in the revenue of the States. With the discontinuation of the GST compensation on June 30, Kerala was deprived of ₹12,000 crore.

Kerala, along with other States, had demanded a five-year extension to the compensation period. Mr. Balagopal sought a united front transcending political affiliations for claiming the State’s rightful share from the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US