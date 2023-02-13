No dispute with Centre regarding delay in GST compensation dues release: Balagopal

February 13, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

There is currently no dispute between Kerala and the Centre regarding delay in the release of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Certain people were trying to create the impression that a dispute existed where, in fact, none did, Mr. Balagopal said in a Facebook post on Monday in an apparent reference to a question asked by N.K. Premachandran, MP, in the Parliament and the reply given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Only an installment

The Centre owed Kerala only a single installment of ₹750 crore by way of GST compensation dues. The State had furnished all the required data to the Centre, based on which the Centre had been releasing the installments, Mr. Balagopal said.

Ms. Sitharaman had stated that the release of GST compensation was delayed in the case of some States due to the non-availability of the Accountant General’s (AG) authenticated certificate.

Mr. Balagopal pointed out that the State’s grievance related, rather, to the denial of the eligible share from the divisible pool. The introduction of GST also resulted in a big dip in the revenue of the States. With the discontinuation of the GST compensation on June 30, Kerala was deprived of ₹12,000 crore.

Kerala, along with other States, had demanded a five-year extension to the compensation period. Mr. Balagopal sought a united front transcending political affiliations for claiming the State’s rightful share from the Centre.