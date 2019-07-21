No discord in CPI(M) over Anthoor

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district leadership echoed the State party leadership’s stance on the controversy over the suicide of NRI investor Sajan Parayil allegedly under strain following the party-ruled Anthoor municipality’s denial of permits for a multi-crore convention centre he had built at Bakkalam here.

The district leadership also distanced itself from the claims made in the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani that the businessman had ended his life due to some personal issues.

Meetings of the party district committee and the district secretariat held here in the presence of State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday discussed the Anthoor issue, which had brought the differences in the party leadership here to the fore.

‘No mistake’

Speaking to reporters, he said there were no differences in the party over the Anthoor issue.

“The district committee has the same opinion that there was no mistake on the part of the Anthoor municipality in the issue of the suicide of Sajan,” he said, adding that there were efforts to target the party over the issue. Stating that the party was with Sajan’s family, he said, in response to a question about the report in the party mouthpiece that personal issues were behind the suicide of Sajan, that the responsibility for that news report was with the newspaper.