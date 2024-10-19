No democracy without media, says judge

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran has said that there will be no democracy without the media.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the 60th State meet of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) as the chief guest here on Saturday.

Media serve the role of opposition. Naturally, there will be enemies. The media should listen to society. Those opposing the revelation of truth are the ones with vested interests. Media should be tolerant to hear everyone, he said.

Though not possible, social media need to be regulated, Justice Ramachandran observed. KUWJ State president K.P. Reji presided.