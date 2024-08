The State government will not make deductions from the salaries of government employees who have not given their consent for contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) A. Jayathilak said on Saturday.

The government had urged employees to contribute five days’ salary to the CMDRF in connection with a salary for mobilising funds for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide survivors.

