No decision yet on burial of elderly woman at Nediyavila

Despite many rounds of discussions, there has been no decision on the burial of Annamma, the 75-year-old who died last Wednesday at Nediyavila, Puthoor, near here.

Her family belongs to the Jerusalem Mar Thoma Church at Thuruthikkara but the church authorities refused to bury her body at the cemetery because of a court order prohibiting burials to prevent contamination of nearby water sources.

The body has been kept at a morgue at Sasthamcotta since May 15.

The parish has only 28 families and they say they have been using the cemetery for many years.

After some local residents moved the court and obtained the order, the parishioners have been using another cemetery under the Mar Thoma Church. Now, that church also denied them permission, citing lack of space.

The parishioners say the cemetery, which is being shared by various churches, has been operational for the past 85 years. The Jerusalem Mar Thoma Church owns 14.5 cents while the Salvation Army owns an acre of it. Annamma has been a member of the church for the past 40 years.

Intervention sought

After her family sought the intervention of the district administration, a report was filed by the deputy medical officer according to which drinking water sources, including the Cheloor chira, are at a reasonable distance from the place and there is no threat of contamination.

The Kerala State Women’s Commission had earlier registered a suo motu case into the incident.