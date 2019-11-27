No daytime flights for four months from Kochi

The four-month-long runway re-surfacing work at Cochin International Airport is set to start on Wednesday and there would be no flights from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till March 28, 2020. Since almost all services have already been re-scheduled, the project period would see cancellation of only five services — one service to Maldives, operated by Spice Jet, and four services in the domestic sector — , a statement from the airport said on Monday.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has started the preparatory work for the project well in advance and thereby ensured the minimal cancellation of services with the co-operation of the airlines, the statement said.

