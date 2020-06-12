No darshan at Guruvayur from today

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board has decided to stop darshan as well as weddings at Sree Krishna Temple from Saturday, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Mr. Surendran told reporters here on Friday that the board’s decision to stop darshan had been made considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district and the neighbouring Chavakkad turning into a containment zone.

The board would intimate to those who had booked for marriages on Sunday and Monday. The board had informed the government of the decision and it had given the go ahead. The government was against crowding of people in all public places, including temples.

Respective Devaswoms could take a call on permitting darshan, he said.

Mr. Surendran said the two weddings, which were already booked for Saturday, would be conducted. The temple had opened on June 5 after a break of 80 days when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.