No curbs on local bodies, says Isaac

Though the State government is facing a financial crisis, it will not impose any cut in the Plan fund of local self-government institutions (LSGIs), Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac has said.
Addressing a function held to honour LSGIs for their excellence in performance here on Wednesday, Dr.Isaac said that the withdrawal limit of ₹5 lakh set for departments was not applicable to local bodies.
The shortfall in revenue after presenting the budget was ₹20,000 crore., the Minister said.
The Centre has not transferred the State’ share in tax revenue for the past three months.
Local Self-Government Minister A.C.Moideen, in his presidential address, said that local bodies had spent ₹1,600 crore for improving the infrastructure facilities in schools during the past three years.
