No COVID restrictions for Thrissur Pooram

C. Muraleedharan of Kuttumukku retired professor of NSS College, Ottappalam, preparing alavattam , a fan made of peacock feathers that will be used for elephant parades in Thrissur Pooram. His family has been making Alavattam and Venchamaram ( another traditional fan) for many decades. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

There will not be any COVID-19 restrictions for Thrissur Pooram this year. However, people should ensure their own safety with the use of masks and sanitiser, Devaswom Minster K. Radhakrishnan has said.

The Pooram would be conducted with all festivities this time, he added. He was addressing a meeting of people’s representatives and Devaswom office bearers held here on Sunday to discuss the conduct of Thrissur Pooram.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu too attended the meeting. The Devaswom representatives informed the meeting that they were facing a financial crunch as Pooram celebrations were not conducted due to the pandemic in the last two years.

They sought financial support for erecting barricades around the Thekkinkadu Maidan for controlling the crowd. The Minister promised to consider their demand.

Meanwhile preparations have been in full swing for the Pooram. Trial run of the fire hydrant around the Thekkinkadu Maidan was conducted. The fire hydrant is meant for dousing any fire around the Swaraj round during the conduct of Pooram.