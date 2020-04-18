No COVID-19 patients in Thrissur now

Thrissur at present has no COVID-19 patient, with test results of the last patient too returning negative on Saturday. As many as 4,562 persons are under observation, including 10 in hospitals.

The district administration has allowed relaxation in the construction sector after April 20. Shops selling construction materials will be open for two days in a week. It has been decided to open the shops on a trial basis on April 21 and 23.

A monitoring committee has been formed to issue passes for vehicles in the construction sector. Shops selling cement, steel, tiles, hardware, electrical goods, and plumbing and sanitary materials will remain open from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on April 21 and 23. The shops should function in accordance with the lockdown guidelines.

Granite should be procured from quarries within the district. Builders should specify the number of workers and those staying at the workplace. Hand sanitisers and face masks should be provided at the workplace. Besides, thermal scanning should be done on each worker.

Those with fever should not be allowed to work. Health officials should hold awareness programmes at the workplace. Workers should be employed on alternate days. Jobs should be ensured for guest workers too. Transportation facility should be provided for those coming from distant places.

Special transportation facility should be arranged for workers in industrial units. Separate entrance and exit points should be set up. Provision of masks and gloves and thermal scanning are mandatory.