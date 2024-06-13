GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No country can move forward by forgetting the past: Minister

Published - June 13, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

No country or society can move forward by forgetting the past, Minister for Archives Kadannappally Ramachandran has said.

Mr. Ramachandran was speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised by the Archives department here on Wednesday in connection with the International Archives Day celebrations.

The Minister said that if one was familiar with past history and the State’s journey till now, there would not be so much violence in society.

Conservation and safekeeping of historical records was important at a time when attempts were being made to make people forget history, historical personalities, and their philosophies. Archives were a priceless treasure of the State. However, not many knew about the Archives department that undertook scientific conservation of rare palm-leaf manuscripts and priceless historical records for posterity.

The Archives, Archaeology, and Museum departments should become the core of the State’s social, cultural, and scientific reformation, the Minister said, calling for promotional activities for the same.

The workshop focussed on conserving valuable historical records from the rains, especially as climate change was resulting in an increase in natural disasters.

Bengaluru-based Trans-Disciplinary University Emeritus Professor B. Venugopal and architectural consultant Arya Narendran presented the subject at the seminar.

