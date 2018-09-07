No constructions around theme park

The Kozhikode District Disaster Management Authority has ordered to stop all construction activity near the controversial water theme park owned by P.V. Anvar, Left Democratic Front-backed MLA, at Kakkadampoyil in Koodaranhi grama panchayat in the district.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by District Collector U.V. Jose, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The Collector has taken the action invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA). Some of these Sections are 30 (2) v, xi, xi, xii, [measures for the purpose of disaster management in the district in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the National Authority and State Authority], [measures for the prevention or mitigation of disaster] and 34 (c) [for the purpose of assisting, protecting or providing relief to the community in response to any threatening disaster situation] of the DMA.

Already the Chief Secretary has issued directives not to allow any sort of construction in landslip-affected areas. Previously, the authority had ordered the closure of the park following a report submitted by the tahsildar after the floods and rain-triggered landslips in the hill regions of the district.

The State Disaster Management Authority has also been sought to give detailed report on the park. After a visit to the area, the district administration has noticed the construction of a concrete wall at the landslip-hit spot. The park management had also been asked not to undertake any water harvesting near the park, officials said.

Incidentally the Collector, in a report five months ago gave a clean chit to the park absolving Mr. Anvar, representing the Nilambur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district, of all the allegations for violating several laws for the construction of the park.

The report had stated that the park was not located in a hazard zone and also quoted a clarification from the State Disaster Management Authority. However, the report pointed out that the legislator and his family were holding excess non-agricultural land in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, violating the provisions of the Kerala Land Reforms Act.

Meanwhile, the decision of the District Development Council on quarrying will continue. Complaints on quarrying at any place would be looked into, official said.