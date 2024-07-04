ADVERTISEMENT

No construction work under way on Kuruva Island, clarify Forest officials

Updated - July 04, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 08:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Kerala High Court had ordered that no construction activities in connection with ecotourism projects should be undertaken on the island

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials have clarified that they have not launched any construction work on Kuruva island, a unique biodiversity hotspot on the Western Ghats and an ecotourism destination coming under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court had ordered a few days ago that no construction activities in connection with ecotourism projects should be undertaken on the island without obtaining the permission of the court.

“The Forest division had got sanction from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change last year to set up a ‘Nagaravanam’ project on the island under the Nagarvan Yojana of the Ministry. It also sanctioned a sum of ₹1.40 crore for the project. The project envisaged developing areas outside the island to attract tourists without hampering the ecology of the destination,” South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Ajith K. Raman said. The project also focused on ensuring infrastructure facilities for tourists, he added.

The construction works were handed over to the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation a year ago. Though the Corporation had signed the agreement for construction, it could not proceed with the work owing to technical reasons, Mr. Raman said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the State Forest Development Agency directed the division to hand over a sum of ₹82.50 lakh of the sanctioned amount of ₹140 lakh to the agency. The remaining amount is kept in the bank account of the South Wayanad Forest Development Agency. It was planning to utilise the remaining amount for similar projects in other ecotourism destinations under the forest division. However, no construction work was launched on the island, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US