No construction work under way on Kuruva Island, clarify Forest officials

Forest officials have clarified that they have not launched any construction work on Kuruva island, a unique biodiversity hotspot on the Western Ghats and an ecotourism destination coming under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

The Kerala High Court had ordered a few days ago that no construction activities in connection with ecotourism projects should be undertaken on the island without obtaining the permission of the court.

“The Forest division had got sanction from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change last year to set up a ‘Nagaravanam’ project on the island under the Nagarvan Yojana of the Ministry. It also sanctioned a sum of ₹1.40 crore for the project. The project envisaged developing areas outside the island to attract tourists without hampering the ecology of the destination,” South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Ajith K. Raman said. The project also focused on ensuring infrastructure facilities for tourists, he added.

The construction works were handed over to the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation a year ago. Though the Corporation had signed the agreement for construction, it could not proceed with the work owing to technical reasons, Mr. Raman said.

Later, the State Forest Development Agency directed the division to hand over a sum of ₹82.50 lakh of the sanctioned amount of ₹140 lakh to the agency. The remaining amount is kept in the bank account of the South Wayanad Forest Development Agency. It was planning to utilise the remaining amount for similar projects in other ecotourism destinations under the forest division. However, no construction work was launched on the island, he added.