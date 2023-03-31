No consensus, Lok Ayukta leaves CMDRF case to larger Bench

March 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A difference of opinion between two judges of the Kerala Loka Ayukta resulted in a split verdict in the high-profile nepotism complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues in the previous Left Democratic Front government. The court, therefore, referred the matter to a larger Bench.

The court weighed whether it had the jurisdiction to investigate an “impugned” 2017-18 Cabinet decision to recompense the next of kin of two late political allies and a deceased personal security officer of a departed ruling party leader from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) meant mandatorily for mitigating the deprivation of those in dire need.

The Bench headed by Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid ruled that “as there is difference of opinion between us on the basic issue whether the action of respondents 2 to 18 in taking the impugned decisions as members of the Cabinet can be subjected to investigation under the provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999 and on the merits of the allegations raised by the complainant, we are constrained to place this complaint for investigation by the Lok Ayukta and both the Upa Lok Ayuktas together as required under Section 7(1) of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999,” the order said.

Hence, the court constituted a full Bench comprising the Lok Ayukta and two Upa Lok Ayuktas to weigh the maintainability of the petition seeking a declaration disqualifying Mr. Vijayan and his former Cabinet colleagues from holding public office. The Lok Ayukta set no date for the case’s next hearing.

The court’s ruling also signalled the start of a fractious and potentially protracted legal and political conflict between the government and the Opposition.

The Lok Ayukta had in 2019 January admitted a complaint alleging the misuse of the CMDRF filed by R.S. Sashi Kumar.

The complaint alleged “favouritism” in sanctioning financial aid from the fund to NCP leader, the late Uzhavoor Vijayan; former CPI(M) MLA, the late K.K. Ramachandran Nair; and to the family of Praveen, a civil police officer,who died in an accident while undertaking escort duty for ruling CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The complainant sought the disqualification of the Chief Minister and the other Ministers for misusing the fund.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Lok Ayukta’s ruling granted the government a much-needed reprieve and time to cajole the Governor into signing the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022 into law.

He said the Act grants the political executive appellate authority over the Lok Ayukta, thereby defanging the State’s anti-corruption watchdog, relegating it to a subaltern advisory role and rendering its findings superfluous.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was yet to give his assent to the contentious law on the premise that it violated the cardinal principle of natural justice that “no one should be a judge in their own cause”.

Nevertheless, Mr. Satheesan said the government and the governor were inclined to make politically convenient compromises, and a mutually accommodative arrangement was within sight to save Mr. Vijayan from legal jeopardy.

Mr. Satheesan termed the judgement “strange”. He said it eroded public faith in the judiciary. “The judges differed on the maintainability of the petition and not its merit. The Lok Ayukta ruled unequivocally in 2019 that the petition was immensely admissible,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)